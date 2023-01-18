National Guard units to participate in cold weather exercises

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - National Guard units from Michigan, Wisconsin and South Carolina will soon brave the cold for the Michigan National Guard’s annual winter exercise.

Officials said Northern Strike 23-1 is set to take place Jan. 20-28 at Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training center.

“For a decade, Northern Strike has helped our nation’s reserve component forces build readiness as a lethal fighting force,’’ said Army Lt. Col. Adam Jenzen, Northern Strike land component exercise director. “This marks the 4th cold-weather iteration of this event and as our national defense strategy changes, so does the exercise.”

600 people will participate in the program in near-arctic conditions, while training to meet objectives from the Department of Defense’s arctic strategy.

“Wind, snow, and single digit temperatures force units to adapt and overcome conditions they could potentially face against a near-peer threat,” said Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “In years past, temperatures at Camp Grayling have actually been colder than Alaska, so this exercise serves as one of the best opportunities for units to train in some of the most challenging conditions they could ever face.”

The exercise offers a way for units to experience cold-weather and joint-all domain operations, officials said.

One new component this year is the cold weather equipment pool at Camp Grayling. Officials said units will be able to use items like skis, snowmobiles and snowshoes to meet objectives.

“By offering the cold-weather equipment our Camp Grayling partners have made the exercise even more tailorable,” Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Palmatier, Northern Strike senior enlisted advisor. “Having equipment pre-positioned here reduces logistical concerns for units so they can focus on their warfighting tasks. Our goal is to provide rotational training units with the tools to become more effective warfighters, ready to meet the ever-evolving demands of today’s security environment.”

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.