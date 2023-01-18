NBA Champ Kyle Kuzma donates $1M to Flint YMCA

Artist’s rendering of proposed gym space.
Artist’s rendering of proposed gym space.(Integrated Architecture)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma is donating $1 million to the Flint YMCA.

The money will be used to help build the facility’s new gymnasium.

Kuzma, a Flint native and Washington Wizard, grew up playing basketball at the downtown branch of the Flint YMCA.

“Growing up in Flint, the YMCA was very much my home away from home,” Kuzma said. “It was my safe place and looking back now, it truly was the birthplace of many of the dreams I had as a young kid. This donation is for the next generation and it’s my hope that this new facility can provide them with the same thing that it did for me: a place to dream.”

Construction on the gymnasium is expected to break ground in the spring.

“The new gym will be a multi-sport facility with the necessary equipment for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball as well as hosting youth sport camps on weekends and in the summertime. Large, stepped areas will allow for spectator seating and small tournaments,” the Flint YMCA said.

It will be named the “Kyle Kuzma Gymnasium.”

“This gift is so special, so personal,” said Shelly Hilton, YMCA of Greater Flint CEO. “Kyle has done what we hope all kids in our youth programs do – grow, thrive, and reach their dreams. He is a role model for all our kids. Kyle is building a gym where the next generation of youth can have hoop dreams.”

