Operation removes 301 illegal guns from streets, Whitmer says

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - An operation conducted by law enforcement officials has removed 301 illegal guns from Michigan streets, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

Operation Safe Neighborhoods is a statewide crackdown on crime, and it is aimed at reducing gun violence by removing illegal guns from the street.

“Every Michigander deserves to feel safe in their community,” Whitmer said. “I’m proud to announce that Operation Safe Neighborhoods has taken more than 300 illegal guns off the street before they could be used to commit a future crime. This week, we announced funding to hire 195 school resource officers to keep kids safe at school. That builds on the more than $1 billion we have delivered to communities across the state to help them hire more public safety officials. We will continue working together to ensure Michigan families feel safe in their neighborhoods.”

Since the operation began, officials have conducted 2,194 check-ins with felony offenders which led to the 301 illegal guns. Officers have also recovered illegal drugs and ammunition during their sweeps, Whitmer said.

“Every Michigander, no matter where they live, deserves to feel safe at home, work, and school,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said. “We are focused on making investments to keep communities safe across the state, investing millions to increase patrols and hire and train new officers. I am encouraged to see the results of our partnerships with local law enforcement to prevent gun violence and build a better, stronger Michigan for every resident.”

