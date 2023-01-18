Quiet Wednesday before rain & snow Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a rainy start to the week we’ll be able to dry out this Wednesday. We will still hold on to the clouds though. We’re still tracking the rain and snow for Thursday and accumulating snow is very likely, but only in our northern counties where there is a Winter Storm Watch. For those who live in the Tri-Cities and in Flint who like the snow, unfortunately this won’t be the storm system that brings a lot (but there’s still plenty of winter left!).

Overall, the big takeaways are accumulating snow up north on Thursday that could lead to slick travel during the morning hours.

Today

Starting off this morning all bus stops and the commute are in good shape. A few damp spots still remain but we’ll steer clear of wet weather all day (with Houghton Lake being the exception with a few flurries this morning). The clouds hold on all day which paired with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph, will keep temperatures cooler than Tuesday. Highs will reach up to around 39 degrees.

Wednesday will see highs in the upper 30s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Dry weather holds through midnight but it’s around 3 AM where we see the first snow showers and wintry mix moving into the Flint and Tri-Cities areas. This will continue through the morning hours with snowfall reaching our northern counties by 6 AM. At this point, temperatures in the Tri-Cities and Flint will be warm enough for rainfall. The transition zone of wintry mix will be brief, so any freezing rain or icing potential is also on the low-end.

The morning commute on Thursday will likely see slick spots up north. (WNEM)

Wind gusts are also expected to pick up later in the overnight, we’ll see them from the east at 25+ mph.

Thursday

The rain and snow will continue even through mid-morning (around 9 AM) but during the early afternoon, we should catch a break from all rain and snow for a few hours. Clouds will still reside though.

Snow will still hold farther north through mid-morning Thursday. (WNEM)

By dinnertime, another round of scattered rain is expected to move through, mostly for the Tri-Cities and locations south. Temperatures during that timeframe will reach into the lower 40s, while our northern counties still only see temperatures around 32 to 34 degrees. Into Thursday night, we should see another pocket of snow showers move across Mid-Michigan, that will bring minimal accumulations though.

Thursday evening will see more rain showers moving through. (WNEM)

Snowfall totals by Thursday evening will be around 1″-4″ in our northern swath of counties. Accumulations will be minimal anywhere south. Additionally, even if any accumulations are picked up in the Tri-Cities and Flint in the morning, it will melt quick as temperatures warm but especially as rain showers move through. Slick travel will be likely up north in the morning, while roads will be slushy or just wet to the south.

By Thursday evening, snow totals will be around 1"-4" in our northern counties. (WNEM)

Looking Ahead

A few scattered snow showers will linger on Friday before a dry day Saturday. Although more details need to be worked out, there is the potential for another round of snow on Sunday. This would also be a lighter snow, but as everything currently stands, this would be an all-snow event across Mid-Michigan.

Stay tuned for more updates on that, but take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

