Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.

ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...

For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County.

In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon.

Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning commute on Thursday.

...TONIGHT...

Clouds and dry conditions will remain in place for the rest of the evening hours allowing for continued pleasant weather. As we head into tonight (before midnight) the clouds will hold on but we will continue the dry trend UNTIL around/after Midnight. Temperatures currently sit above normal once more in the mid-upper 30s across the Tri-Cities, over through the Thumb and down towards Flint. The north is a bit cooler, in the low-mid 30s. We will cool down tonight, for most by 2-4 degrees, putting our northern areas at and below freezing while those south of the Bay stay just above freezing.

...TOMORROW MORNING...

Dry conditions will remain for only a short time after midnight with rain and snow mix moving into the areas, from southwest to northeast starting during the first hours of Thursday. A brief mix of rain/snow is expected for all areas initially, before temperatures warm up a bit south of the Bay, and cool north of the Bay, causing these areas to become all rain and all snow, respectively. Along and west of the Bay, where temperatures will flirt with the freezing mark, a mix between rain and snow will be possible.

This snow will continue for much of the morning commute time, which is why we are showing as much concern as we are with this forecast. A quick 2-4 inches on area roadways (across the north) will be possible during the morning commute, which leads to the risk of slick roadways. Planning on extra travel time is advised. Snow should continue through the late morning hours, and rain should gradually begin tampering off during the later morning hours across the south.

...TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

Heading into the early afternoon, we will be impacted by ‘the dry slot’ or a feature associated with the low pressure system that exhibits very dry air compared to the air masses before and after it moves through. This ‘dry slot’ will clear out the rain and snow, and possibly even allow some very brief clearing or at the very least lightening up the sky just a little bit. Rain showers will eventually return to Mid-Michigan during the afternoon and evening, bringing the chance for some briefly heavier rainfall.

Below is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for this evening, tomorrow at 3am, tomorrow at 5am, tomorrow at 8am, tomorrow at 1pm and tomorrow at 8pm:

