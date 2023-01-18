Saginaw activists come together to end gun violence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gun violence survivors and community leaders across the state came together on Wednesday to end gun violence.

Leaders with the End Gun Violence in Michigan Coalition called on the state legislature to enact stricter gun laws.

Many activists came together with a prayer service at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Saginaw to honor those killed by gun violence.

Vigil attendee Jacqueline Jones said the violence needs to stop.

“Let’s put the guns down and make our community a lot better than what it is. Let’s come together,” Jones said.

Those with the coalition said gun violence has become the new number one cause of death for children.

