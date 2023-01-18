Saginaw activists come together to end gun violence

Gun violence survivors and community leaders held seven events across the state on Wednesday,...
Gun violence survivors and community leaders held seven events across the state on Wednesday, Jan. 18.(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gun violence survivors and community leaders across the state came together on Wednesday to end gun violence.

Leaders with the End Gun Violence in Michigan Coalition called on the state legislature to enact stricter gun laws.

Many activists came together with a prayer service at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Saginaw to honor those killed by gun violence.

Vigil attendee Jacqueline Jones said the violence needs to stop.

“Let’s put the guns down and make our community a lot better than what it is. Let’s come together,” Jones said.

Those with the coalition said gun violence has become the new number one cause of death for children.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dr. Scott McNaught from Central Michigan University talks about the research that professors at...
CMU professors research Great Lakes fish
The Mid-Michigan Alliance Girls Hockey team will be playing in the 2nd Annual Valkyrie Showcase.
Mid-Michigan Alliance Girls Hockey to play annual Valkyrie Showcase
Flint residents advised to continue using faucet filters
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
State launches county-level substance use tool