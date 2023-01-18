World-class snow carving competition canceled for Zehnder’s Snowfest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The world-class snow carving competition at Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth has been canceled, according to a festival spokesperson.

All other snow carving competitions, including the high school competition, will still take place.

The unseasonably warm weather has brought a lack of snow to the area for the annual festival that kicks off Jan. 25.

Organizers are considering having snow trucked in from northern Michigan, which would be a first for the event.

Snowfest runs through Jan. 29.

