World-class snow carving competition canceled for Zehnder’s Snowfest
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The world-class snow carving competition at Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth has been canceled, according to a festival spokesperson.
All other snow carving competitions, including the high school competition, will still take place.
The unseasonably warm weather has brought a lack of snow to the area for the annual festival that kicks off Jan. 25.
Organizers are considering having snow trucked in from northern Michigan, which would be a first for the event.
Snowfest runs through Jan. 29.
