Substance use disorder treatment center receives $1M for repairs

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A substance use disorder treatment center in mid-Michigan is receiving $1 million to help make repairs.

Congressman Dan Kildee spoke at New Paths, Inc. in Flint on Wednesday to highlight the importance of the treatment center.

“Nobody in our state or in our region should have to struggle to get the mental health care of addiction treatment that they need,” Kildee said.

The center will receive $1 million to update the aging facility on E. Hamilton Avenue.

The non-profit is housed in the 1930s-era Flint General Hospital building.

Planned renovations will make the facility more accessible and able to serve more patients.

“We are very grateful for all of Congressman Kildee’s hard work in securing this funding. As our communities in need have evolved so have the needs of our facilities. This money will allow us to adjust our physical footprint, create a barrier-free access point for those with behavioral health concerns and invest more in programming,” said Jim Hudgens, executive director of New Paths, Inc.

