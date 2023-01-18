Three defendants sentenced to life in prison for Family Dollar shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020.

Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.

A jury found Ramonyea Bishop, Larry Teague, and Sharmel Teague guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm on Thursday, Nov. 10.

On Jan. 17, the judge sentenced all three defendants to life in prison.

“The death of Calvin Munerlyn was senseless and tragic,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton previously said. “I understand people can disagree over the mask mandate. But it should not result in cold blooded murder. That’s what this was.”

