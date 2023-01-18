Three defendants sentenced to life in prison for Family Dollar shooting

Three defendants have been found guilty for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a...
Three defendants have been found guilty for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020.

Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.

A jury found Ramonyea Bishop, Larry Teague, and Sharmel Teague guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm on Thursday, Nov. 10.

On Jan. 17, the judge sentenced all three defendants to life in prison.

“The death of Calvin Munerlyn was senseless and tragic,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton previously said. “I understand people can disagree over the mask mandate. But it should not result in cold blooded murder. That’s what this was.”

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sig Sauer handgun
Operation removes 301 illegal guns from streets, Whitmer says
Deaf student’s lawsuit at center of Supreme Court case
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Jan. 18th
Texoma
Genesee County Sheriff hosts virtual town hall with Chris Hansen