Woman acquitted after 2 toddlers shot, wounded at day care

A judge has found a Detroit-area woman not guilty of child abuse and gun charges after her toddler found a handgun and accidentally shot two other children in the family’s unlicensed home day care
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A judge has found a Detroit-area woman not guilty of child abuse and gun charges after her toddler found a handgun and accidentally shot two other children in the family’s unlicensed home day care.

Samantha Eubanks, 32, was acquitted Friday in Wayne County Circuit Court, WDIV-TV reported Wednesday.

Authorities have said two guns were left Sept. 27, 2017 in an upstairs bedroom of the Dearborn home where Eubanks and her husband, Timothy, operated the day care. Her son found one of the guns and fired it, wounding two other 3-year-olds.

One child was shot in the face. The other was struck in the shoulder.

Timothy Eubanks pleaded guilty in 2018 to child abuse. He was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to raise awareness about gun safety.

