Consumers Energy contributes $25M to help residents, businesses with bills

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Consumers Energy announced it is contributing $25 million to help residents and businesses with their energy bills.

The contribution was approved on Thursday, Jan. 19 by the Michigan Public Service Commission. It will deliver $15 million in automatic bill credits to all Consumers Energy electric customers and $10 million in assistance for financially vulnerable households, the company said.

“Consumers Energy cares about Michigan and our customers, and we consider it our mission to look out for the households and businesses that count on us every day,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “We are putting dollars directly in the hands of our customers, particularly for those who need help staying warm and safe in their homes this winter.”

Homes and businesses that receive electricity from Consumers Energy will start receiving the bill credits for the next 12 months based on their energy usage, the company said.

Customers do not need to take any action to receive the credits.

If you are struggling with your bill, contact 211 for assistance.

