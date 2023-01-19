HealthSource to close Behavioral Services office

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - HealthSource in Saginaw announced that it will be closing one of its offices due to financial challenges.

Leaders at HealthSource in Saginaw announced it is closing its Behavioral Services office on March 31.

“I was devastated. We definitely didn’t want to close any service lines within HealthSource Saginaw,” said Michelle Trevillian, the CEO of HealthSource Saginaw.

Trevillian said the move is a cost-cutting measure that will benefit HealthSource Saginaw and minimize the impact on approximately 500 patients that rely on that office.

“We really looked at, were there other community partners that were out there providing these same services so we wouldn’t leave the community with no services available,” Trevillian said.

She said HealthSource Saginaw is making sure patients affected by the office closure have enough medication to make it to their next appointment with their new provider.

“We are still here to provide services to you until March 31, and in that time, we will be working with you to make sure that you have other providers within the community, or surrounding communities, that will be able to take over your care,” Trevillian said.

She said all inpatient services at HealthSource Saginaw will continue to operate.

“I just really would like the community to know that HealthSource is here to continue to provide services, not only in behavioral medicine, but also in long-term care, and medical rehabilitation,” Trevillian said. “And we’re looking at ways to make sure that we’re going to be here for years to come for our community.”

As a result of the decision to close, the Behavioral Health Professional Services outpatient office will not be accepting any new patients.

