Mother still looking for answers years after sons’ murders

KOCHVILLE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been two years since Barbara Roberson’s oldest son, Donald Patrick Jr., was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hooters restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township.

“Donald was a joy, he, he loved laughing and he loved family. He loved most of all his girls, LaDonna and Olive. And he was a proud father and he worked hard for his girls,” Roberson said.

Patrick was shot as he was leaving work.

“It’s been very difficult. It’s been very hard, very sad. Very lonely. His dad, like all of us, is broken,” Roberson said.

A passerby told police they heard several gunshots and saw a person wearing a white sweatshirt running from the scene towards the Walmart. At the time, investigators believed Patrick had been targeted. Despite this information, detectives investigating the crime have yet to make an arrest.

“I kind of feel like it’s fallen by the wayside if I’m telling the truth,” Roberson said. “I pray for the Lord to you know, move on the detectives and you know, touch their hearts.”

A sentiment that comes with a deeper sense of tragedy for Roberson, whose youngest son, Stone Roberson, was murdered in 2013. A crime that has also gone unsolved.

“I don’t understand how my mother went through this twice. And not one of them have been solved,” said Donae Patrick, Donald Patrick and Roberson’s sister.

TV5 reached out to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s office for an interview but they were not available.

Residents are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 989-790-5439 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL with any information on the Patrick or Roberson cases. A reward for information in the case has increased up to $7,500.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.