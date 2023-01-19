Scattered lake-effect Friday, weekend split

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While some of the area picked up some winter weather this morning, many were left feeling disappointed once again with just another round of rain and only a brief period of wintry mix.

Our northern counties managed some minor snowfall accumulations, and even some slippery roads. But now that temperatures have come up above the freezing mark, our roads have improved and we should be in reasonably good shape the rest of the evening.

As for the rest of the week, a few scattered snow showers are expected Friday, with our next best chance at snow coming this weekend on Sunday.

This Evening & Overnight

Scattered showers will remain possible this evening and overnight, but will be scattered, so there’s no guarantee you’ll run into them during your errands or plans tonight. Early on with temperatures on the mild side, both rain and snow are possible, with primarily snow as we get into the late night hours.

Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s tonight. (WNEM)

With the mild air and temperatures above freezing most of the night, we do not expect significant accumulation. Lows will settle mostly in the lower to middle 30s, with 20s possible to the north. In areas where we do fall to the 20s, be mindful of area roads tomorrow morning. Winds overnight will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour, from a west northwesterly to northwesterly direction.

Friday

Scattered snow showers are expected Friday morning. (WNEM)

Scattered lake-effect snow showers are expected on Friday, with only minor accumulations expected if any at all. The best chance for these showers will come during the morning hours before winding down into the early afternoon.

Snow showers should wind down into Friday afternoon. (WNEM)

High temperatures will likely be achieved at midnight for most of the TV5 viewing area, with mostly lower to middle 30s for the afternoon, and some 20s up north. Winds on Friday will be northwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour or so.

Dry weather is expected through your Friday evening plans, but clouds will hang tough. Lows will settle in the 20s.

Saturday & Sunday

Your outlook for the upcoming weekend. (WNEM)

Saturday should start the weekend on a dry note, with mostly cloudy skies expected most of the day. There are hints that we may be able to see some breaks in the clouds toward the end of the daylight hours, but based on the season, we’ll play that conservatively for now.

Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 30s with a light southwest wind.

Dry weather should last through the evening hours Saturday, but some snow could become possible as we inch closer to Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 20s again Saturday night.

Our next best chance of snow is on Sunday. (WNEM)

Our next best chance for snow will roll in on Sunday, and could stick around most of the day. While it’s at least something, don’t get too excited if you’re hoping for snow. The amount of snow we would expect is small to begin with (perhaps an inch or two), and with soil temperatures still running in the lower to middle 30s, accumulation is already an uphill battle.

Highs on Sunday will also be borderline in the lower to middle 30s. Winds will be out of the southwest initially Sunday, before turning southwesterly around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Snow should wind down into Sunday evening with lows into Monday once again falling to the 20s.

