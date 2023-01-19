Slippery roads this morning with rain & snow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our next storm system has been moving into the Great Lakes this morning, already kicking off with rain and sleet. Snow showers are starting to fill in farther up north and once they do, we’ll stick with that rain/snow split through the morning.

The big takeaway this morning is that accumulating snow is likely up north which could lead to travel impacts. As you head out in Central Michigan and anywhere north of US-10, you may need to add anywhere from 5 to 15 extra minutes to your drive. These locations that will see the most travel impacts this morning are highlight by the Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service.

After today, conditions quiet down again before the next round of snow on Sunday. Although still early, we could see some light accumulations out of that.

Today

At the time of writing this morning (around 5 AM), we have not seen any school closures or delays. Keep checking back on our Closings & Delays page in case any closures are issued!

Rainfall has been moving through Flint, Lapeer, and Owosso while we’ve seen a mix of everything in the Tri-Cities early this morning. Primarily just snow showers are up north and are scattered right now, but will become more widespread around 6 to 7 AM. During this time, rain and sleet will still reside around the Tri-Cities while all-rain will remain in Flint.

Rain is expected to the south with snow to the north. (WNEM)

By midday, we see this morning swatch of precipitation move north and give everyone a stretch of dry weather. Skies will remain overcast though, with wet roads remaining through the afternoon. With temperatures borderline on freezing, roadways up north will see conditions improve especially as crews put down road treatments.

Rain & snow is expected to wind down early in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Snowfall totals through dinnertime will add up to around 1″ to 4″, but the highest totals will be farthest north in our area. There is also expected to be a sharp cutoff in accumulations right around Gladwin or Standish. With that, locations south are expected to have minimal-to-no accumulations of snow.

Snowfall should total up to 4" in our northern counties with a quick cut-off near Gladwin or Standish. (WNEM)

Another wave of scattered rain showers are expected from the Tri-Cities and south late in the evening, but that has been trending lighter and slightly farther away so we aren’t expecting a lot of rain with that.

Temperatures will be taking a split today, especially this afternoon where we expect numbers around 32 to 24 degrees up north, but closer to 40-42 degrees to the south. The colder weather to the north should allow the snow to stick to the grass through tonight and into Friday.

There will be a larger temperature split across Mid-Michigan Thursday. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any rain showers left over will turn over to snow showers, then a few more scattered snow showers are expected to move through late in the overnight. Lows will fall to around 31 degrees with a southwest wind shifting northwesterly at 10 to 20 mph.

A few scattered snow showers are possible late on Thursday night. (WNEM)

Friday

More scattered snow showers are expected to move in Friday but mostly during the morning hours. A light dusting will be possible, otherwise these will be very lowkey as they move through.

Highs will reach around 34 degrees with a northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. This will keep wind chills into the 20s throughout the daytime. Other than the snow showers, clouds are expected through the day too.

Friday sees highs around 34 degrees. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 33 degrees. Overall, just a quiet day that will be right on-par with a typical mid-January day!

Sunday is the next day that has our attention. Another round of snow is expected, which should be all-snow for everyone in our region. However, totals shouldn’t amount to much. Although it is still early, totals will likely only come to a couple of inches at most. As always, stay tuned for more details and a more becomes clear, we’ll be the first to let you know about it!

We tracking another chance of snow next week, see that in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.