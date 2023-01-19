Some lottery services unavailable during system upgrade

Published: Jan. 19, 2023
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Some Michigan Lottery services will be unavailable on Jan. 22 as the lottery completes its system upgrades.

The equipment and system upgrade has been a year-long process, according to the lottery.

The final step is to connect the equipment with the lottery’s new gaming system.

During that time, which is scheduled to take place from 12 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, players will not be able to purchase, cash or check lottery tickets at retailers. The Michigan Lottery website and app will still work, except for the ticket scanner feature on the app.

