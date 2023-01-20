Historic Bay City building for sale

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A landmark business in downtown Bay City is for sale after over 100 years of business.

St. Laurent Brothers on North Water and Third Streets in Bay City has been in business since 1904.

The shop is known for its bulk candies and nuts and its vintage-brand sweet treats that can be difficult to find at large stores. With its long mid-Michigan history, it’s often a must for visitors to the city.

Ayre Rhinehart Bay Realtors is advertising the property and the business with a listing price of over $1.6 million.

