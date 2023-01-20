Scattered snow showers Friday, then another chance of snow Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As Thursday’s storm system leaves to the east, we’ll see some snow showers lingering. This is also as the wind turns northwest behind that low. We’re expecting these scattered snow showers to move through, mostly this morning, which could even bring a quick dusting to grassy surfaces or cars parked outside.

The weekend will see the next best chance of widespread snow on Sunday. This system does not look to bring a lot of snow to Mid-Michigan though, so any impacts on Sunday should be kept at a minimal end.

Today

As you head out to the bus stop or for your morning commute, there is still some mist and drizzle around the Flint area, otherwise we just have cloudy skies with damp roads. The damp roads will still continue through the morning, especially as more snow showers pass through our area. These snow showers will be on the lighter side, so minimal impacts are expected for your morning drive. Some of these snow showers may coincide with the morning bus stops.

Friday morning should see a few snow showers passing through. (WNEM)

Temperatures will gradually fall through today, so our high temperatures have technically been achieved already. We’ll be closer to 32 degrees at noon, then around 30 degrees for the afternoon bus stops. The wind today will be from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. That wind direction is why temperatures are falling through the day.

Friday will see temperatures gradually fall through the day. (WNEM)

Tonight

A few flurries may still be leftover into tonight, otherwise clouds just hang on across Mid-Michigan. Lows will fall to around 26 degrees, so we’ll start to feel some colder weather compared to most of our lows from this week. The wind tonight will be from the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night will see lows into the 20s for everyone in Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

We’ve added the small chance for a few flurries back into Saturday, but there’s no need to change or cancel any plans because of that! It will be dry for almost the whole day, just more cloud coverage still hangs on. Highs on Saturday will reach up to around 33 degrees.

Your weekend has a chance for more snow on Sunday, although totals stay low. (WNEM)

Sunday will see the next round of snow move in, but totals will be on the lower-end. There won’t be as much moisture for this system to take advantage of, but temperatures on Sunday will also still be borderline on freezing which will keep accumulations low. We’re expecting around 1″, possibly 2″ in localized areas where snow showers can overperform.

Sunday will see snow accumulations mostly around 1". Some isolated spots that overperform could hit 2". (WNEM)

That snow on Sunday will move in during the morning hours and last well into the afternoon as just a steady snow. Expect that snow to come to an end after sundown.

We’re tracking another chance of snow on Wednesday next week, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

