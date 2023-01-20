GM announces $918M investment

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - General Motors announced a $918 million investment across four U.S. manufacturing sites, including in Flint and Bay City.

The investment includes $854 million to prepare the facilities (Flint Engine Operations, Bay City GPS, Defiance Operations in Ohio, and Rochester Operations in New York) to produce the company’s sixth generation Small Block V-8 engine.

The investment will strengthen the company’s industry-leading full-size truck and SUV business and continue to support the company’s growing EV product portfolio, GM said in a press release.

“These investments, coupled with the hard work and dedication of our team members in Flint, Bay City, Rochester and Defiance, enable us to build world-class products for our customers and provide job security at these plants for years to come,” said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability.

Flint Engine Operations will receive $579 million to prepare the plant to assemble the next-generation engines. Work will begin immediately.

Bay City GPS will receive $216 million to prepare the facility to build camshafts, connecting rods and block/head machining to support future V-8 production at Flint Engine Operations.

“Our union celebrates the announcement of these new investments into our GM facilities, which will benefit our members at Locals 659 (Flint, Michigan), 362 (Bay City, Michigan), 211 (Defiance, Ohio) and 1097 (Rochester, New York),” UAW President Ray Curry said. “The skill and dedication of UAW members are a key part of GM’s success, and this investment recognizes that our members will remain a vital part of GM’s future.”

