Back below freezing tonight, quiet Saturday, some snow Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Dry conditions have settled into Mid-Michigan with cooler (more normal) temperatures returning as well. Lows will dip into the low-mid 20s overnight, so we will start your Saturday chilly. Clouds will hang around all night and throughout all of tomorrow with a few isolated flurries possible at times, though no issues are expected from these.

Temperatures will gradually return to the lower 30s tomorrow afternoon after starting chilly during the morning. Again, little weather concerns exist tomorrow due to dry conditions and steady cloud cover.

Dry conditions remain going into Saturday night before a light snow gradually moves into Mid-Michigan early Sunday morning. This snow will be widespread for much of the area, but it will generally be light and quick so accumulations are not a major concern. At most, 1-2″ are possible for the entire area. Some slick roadways will be possible but the light nature of the snow and temperatures attempting to climb back above freezing for a brief time (for southern Mid-Michigan) during the afternoon lead me to believe that accumulations will likely not be a major concern for this snow.

Below is a check of your Hour-By-Hour forecast for Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon, Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

