Flint City Council hosts special meeting to discuss ARPA funding

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Jan. 23, over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will be available for some Flint organizations.

The funding is a portion of the $94.7 million Flint was awarded under the federal aid program designed to help the nation recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible organizations will be able to apply for funds to administer community grant programs that will serve Flint residents in three priority program areas: housing and blight elimination, public health, and economic development.

Jerri Winfrey-Carter, the councilmember serving the fifth ward, said she believed that everyone should have a chance to receive some money.

“I don’t want it to be based on your income, I don’t want it to be based on your credit. I want everyone to be able to get a piece of the pie because this money is the people’s money,” Winfrey-Carter said.

The City of Flint released a statement following the meeting, saying that the informal forum did not give an accurate representation of the funding process.

The statement said: “We caution residents not to be misled. All official information is available at cityofflint.com/ARPA. Misinformation plagues our community. We want to make sure we give accurate information about how the process will be executed.

There will be a press conference Monday, January 23 at 11 a.m. to announce the launch of the ARPA Community Grant Programs application. We will highlight efforts to ensure that the process is inclusive and equitable, as well as compliant with federal grant requirements.”

City of Flint ARPA allocations include:

$8.6 million for water relief for Flint residents, dispersed as $300 credits to all residential water customers

$16 million for demolition of blighted and hazardous buildings

$3.25 million for redevelopment of Buick City brownfield by Ashley Capital

$2,776,075.46 for premium pay for essential workers

$2,173,634.27 for Miller Rd. water main upgrades

$2,000,000 for Clark Commons, gap financing for mixed used and residential projects

$500,000 for police and fire hiring bonuses

$450,000 for food access at community help centers

$300,000 for improvements to Brennan and Hasselbring Senior Centers

$250,000 for St. John Street Neighborhood Memorial Park

$196,579 for loader

$150,000 for dump truck

$121,000 for Office of Public Health

$74,570 for speed humps in neighborhoods

$58,394.23 for blight removal equipment

$50,000 for witness protection program

