Union Twp. home sustains heavy damage from fire

By Anna Kathman
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in Union Township, according to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department.

On Jan. 20 at 6:34 p.m., crews responded to the home on River Road. Officials said heavy flames and smoke were coming from the single-story home and the attached garage.

The fire was brought under control around 7;11 p.m. The fire department said that the home sustained heavy smoke, heat and fire damage.

Residents were home at the time of the fire but were able to safely exit the structure, officials said.

The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department was assisted by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Fire Department, Deerfield Township Fire Department, Shepherd Tri-Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response and Isabella County Central Dispatch.

