Freeland business brings pallet liquidation trend to mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Pallet buying is becoming a popular activity across mid-Michigan.

It’s where you pay a set price for a pallet of random objects ranging from candy to air fryers, and more.

Sometimes the contents are worth more than the set price, but you have to buy it before finding out what is inside.

Mike Sanchez said he along with his companion and mascot, Peanut the dog, opened mid-Michigan Pallet Liquidations in Freeland last March.

Sanchez said business is booming.

“We’ve got to meet a lot of people from all over Michigan. Yesterday, I ordered out a gentleman from Escanaba. He came and picked up a few pallets, and it’s like Christmas. It’s fun. They love to open up and see what they get. There are no guarantees in liquidations, but we do pretty well everyone’s pretty happy,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said he is not able to disclose where the pallets come from.

Often, they are comprised of clearance or returned items from big box stores.

He sold dozens of pallets this weekend and said a Facebook page for his company posts when he has more sales coming up.

