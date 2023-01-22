MSP: 1 killed, 2 injured in Iosco Co. crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police West Branch troopers are investigating a deadly crash that inured two passengers and killed a driver.

Troopers responded to Vaughn Road near Davison Road in Iosco County Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said that the driver of a northbound 2003 GMC Yukon lost control while passing another vehicle, then crashed into the woods, striking several trees.

MSP said the driver, a 26-year-old woman from Hale did not survive her injuries. The passengers, a 26-year-old man and his child were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

