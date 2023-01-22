Police: K9 unit tracks armed robbery suspect to home

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police said stolen property was recovered thanks to the actions of a K9 officer.

Sunday morning officers with the Saginaw Police Department responded to a call for an armed robbery at a business in the southeast part of the city.

Investigators said Officer Ward and K9 Denver tracked the suspect from where he was last seen to the backdoor of a home several blocks away.

A 47-year-old suspect that was inside the home was taken into custody, police said.

Police also said stolen property was recovered along with other evidence linking the man to the robbery.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.