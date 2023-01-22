Police: K9 unit tracks armed robbery suspect to home

Saginaw Police said stolen property was recovered thanks to the actions of a K9 officer.
Saginaw Police said stolen property was recovered thanks to the actions of a K9 officer.(Saginaw Police K9 Unit)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police said stolen property was recovered thanks to the actions of a K9 officer.

Sunday morning officers with the Saginaw Police Department responded to a call for an armed robbery at a business in the southeast part of the city.

Investigators said Officer Ward and K9 Denver tracked the suspect from where he was last seen to the backdoor of a home several blocks away.

A 47-year-old suspect that was inside the home was taken into custody, police said.

Police also said stolen property was recovered along with other evidence linking the man to the robbery.

