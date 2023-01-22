Snow Sunday morning, dry Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow showers have been moving through Mid-Michigan this morning giving way to light accumulations of snow on area roadways BUT accumulations will remain on the light side, 1-2″ or less. Some slight travel impacts are possible through the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon. Snow ends later this afternoon and evening giving way to dry weather and improving road conditions this evening, overnight and to start Monday.

Temperatures hold in the low 30s all day Sunday, attempting to climb just above freezing Sunday afternoon before cooling back down into the lower 30s and upper 20s tonight. Tomorrow temperatures will again warm to a few degrees above freezing with dry weather. Its also not impossible that we work in some brief sunshine tomorrow as well!

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday afternoon, Sunday evening, Monday morning and Monday afternoon:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

