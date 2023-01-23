Application process begins for Flint ARPA grant funding

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Eligible organizations can now apply for community grant funding, as part of Flint’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), to serve Flint residents in three areas: housing and blight elimination, public health, and economic development. The application period ends on March 27.

The community grant funding is a portion of the $94.7 million Flint was awarded under the federal aid program designed to help the nation recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $15,660,000 is available for funding.

The allocation amount for community grant programs was determined by the Flint City Council and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley after a community engagement process to identify Flint residents’ priorities for the ARPA funding.

The application and program requirements are listed on the city of Flint’s website.

A total of $8,160,000 is allocated for housing and blight elimination programs, which are intended to help local organizations fight blight and strengthen neighborhoods through activities that could include home repairs, cleanups, and homeowner education.

Another $4.5 million is allocated for organizations to administer programs supporting public health in the areas of healthcare equity, access, and research; increasing food access; mental health referrals and services support; and youth wellness programs spanning education, leadership, and recreation.

An additional $3 million will support economic development through youth job training programs and small business grants. Additional economic development grant programs will be forthcoming.

Final funding award decisions will be made by the Flint City Council and Neeley.

The grant applications will be reviewed by an ARPA Community Advisory Committee comprising of Flint residents from each ward, who will make funding recommendations to the city council and the mayor.

Committee selection is pending and members will be announced soon.

