Crash leaves 1 in critical condition, 2 injured

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One person is in critical condition and two are injured after a vehicle crash took place on N. Michigan Avenue and McCarty Road, said Sgt. Christopher Kellett of the Carrolton Township Police Department.

Shortly before noon on Monday, Jan. 23, officers were dispatched to N. Michigan Avenue and McCarty Road for a two-vehicle crash.

A 2012 Chevy Cruise was traveling southbound on N. Michigan Avenue when the driver, a 75-year-old woman from Saginaw Co., made a right-hand turn on McCarty road and struck a 2007 Chevy Tahoe head-on, Kellett said.

The Cruise then veered off the roadway due to the crash and went into a ditch, Kellett said.

The driver of the Cruise was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to Kellett.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 71-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 70-year-old man, were also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kellett said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to Kellett. He said the crash is still under investigation.

