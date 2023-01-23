FDA wants a simpler COVID-19 vaccine process

FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu vaccines.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said it wants to simplify how Americans stay up-to-date on COVID-19 booster vaccinations.

The agency says, in documents posted Monday, it wants the process to be more like getting a flu shot.

That would mean assessing what COVID strands are circulating in June and then preparing a dose for the fall.

The FDA said the plan is to create a single annual shot to bolster immunity for most people, but those with certain risk factors might need two.

The FDA’s vaccines advisory committee is set to meet Thursday to discuss the plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Dodge City Police Department put out a notice urging people to avoid the area.
Multiple people hurt after officer-involved shooting in Kansas, authorities say
A crash is under investigation after first responders said a car was found in the Saginaw Bay.
Man rescued after driving car into Saginaw Bay
Top stories
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Jan. 23
Application process begins for Flint ARPA grant funding
A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official is accused of helping Russian energy...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch