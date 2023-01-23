Former director of Bay City’s public safety charged

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The former director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety has been charged following a citizen complaint.

Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administrative leave after the city received a complaint from a resident about an incident that happened on Sept. 17.

In a video obtained by TV5, Cecchini appears to jab an 18-year-old man with his flashlight. As the video continues, Cecchini admits to hitting the man with his flashlight.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office alleges Cecchini used his badge, while off-duty and at his personal residence, to confront three teenagers who were riding rented electronic scooters in an apartment parking lot.

“Cecchini threatened the riders with physical violence and arrest before hitting one of the youths in his lower chest area with the butt of the flashlight he was carrying. A verbal altercation between the two continued until police were called to the scene. One of the teens recorded most of the incident on a personal cell phone,” the Attorney General’s Office said.

Shortly after being placed on administrative leave, the city announced Cecchini’s retirement.

On Jan. 23, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Cecchini has been charged with assault and battery, which is a misdemeanor.

“No one is above the law, and members of law enforcement should not expect special treatment when they abuse their authority,” Nessel said.

Cecchini will be arraigned on Jan. 26.

