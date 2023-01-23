Man rescued after driving car into Saginaw Bay

A crash is under investigation after first responders said a car was found in the Saginaw Bay.
A crash is under investigation after first responders said a car was found in the Saginaw Bay.(Kawkawlin Fire/Rescue Station 14)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAWKAWLIN, Mich. (WNEM) - A crash is under investigation after first responders said a car was found in the Saginaw Bay.

Crews from Kawkawlin Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the end of Linwood Road Saturday morning around 5:13 a.m.

Investigators said there was someone in the car, yelling for help and pounding on the roof.

Rescuers donned cold water suits and helped the driver crawl out of the car and make it safely back to shore.

Officials said the driver was not hurt.

It is unknown where the driver was going or where they came from.

The investigation is being handled by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Top stories
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Jan. 23
Application process begins for Flint ARPA grant funding
FROZEN LAKE
2 Michigan girls survive after car with dad goes into lake
A new video is shedding light on what led to Bay City’s director of Public Safety being placed...
Former director of Bay City’s public safety charged