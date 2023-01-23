Man rescued after driving car into Saginaw Bay

KAWKAWLIN, Mich. (WNEM) - A crash is under investigation after first responders said a car was found in the Saginaw Bay.

Crews from Kawkawlin Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the end of Linwood Road Saturday morning around 5:13 a.m.

Investigators said there was someone in the car, yelling for help and pounding on the roof.

Rescuers donned cold water suits and helped the driver crawl out of the car and make it safely back to shore.

Officials said the driver was not hurt.

It is unknown where the driver was going or where they came from.

The investigation is being handled by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.