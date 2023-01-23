Police: Burton man in critical condition after explosion

DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 38-year-old Burton man is in critical condition after a barn exploded.

On Monday, Jan. 23 about 1 p.m., Davison Township police were called to a residence on the 2100 block of N. Henderson Road, said Deputy Chief Jerry Harris of the Davison Township Police Department.

Harris said a barn attached to a pole barn near a residence had exploded and caught fire. Fire departments from the Davison area were called to the scene and, with the help of several other agencies, extinguished the fire, Harris said.

Harris said the victim is currently in critical condition with burns all over his body.

He said police are conducting a criminal investigation.

