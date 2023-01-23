Police: Genesee Twp. woman killed in crash

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – The Burton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in Genesee Township.

On Monday, Jan. 23 about 5:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop of a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road near Bristol Road. The vehicle was freshly damaged, police said. After an investigation, police determined that the driver of the car was involved in a deadly crash.

The victim, Tina Kay Persails, 43, from Genesee Township, had previously crashed into the tree line on Bristol Road west of Center Road, police said. Investigators believe Persails had exited her vehicle when the suspect’s vehicle also crashed, striking Persails. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect fled the scene, police said.

Police said the suspect has been lodged at the Genesee County Jail pending criminal charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542 or report a tip to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL, on the P3 Tips mobile app, or online at crimestoppersofflint.com.

