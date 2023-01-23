Police: Saginaw men facing charges alleged robbery, torture to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Suspects in Saginaw robbery, torture
Suspects in Saginaw robbery, torture(Saginaw Co. Sheriff)
By Emily Brown
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The two men from Saginaw who are facing felony charges after allegedly holding two people captive, robbing and torturing them, are going to undergo psychiatric evaluation, court records show.

Jontorrion Reed and Mitchell Ballard allegedly took two people captive on Jan. 5 through Jan. 6, Sgt. Matthew Gerow said. The suspects allegedly robbed and tortured one of the victims and held guns to both victims’ heads and forced them to beat each other up, according to Gerow.

Reed and Ballard were arraigned on Jan. 9 at the Saginaw County District Court.

They were both charged with one count of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, murder, or strangulation and one count of armed robbery, court records show.

Court records now show that both suspects are to be sent in for forensic evaluations, by the ruling of Judge Randall Jurrens.

