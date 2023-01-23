Senate bill proposes amendments to state fireworks law

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Senate is looking to amend the state’s fireworks law after communities have complained about disturbances made by fireworks in residential areas.

The amendments in Senate Bill No. 17 would allow local governments to pass local ordinances to decrease the days and times that fireworks can be used and proposes an increase in fines double the amount they are now.

The proposed calendar days in which local governments would not be able to restrict the use of fireworks would decrease from June 29 through July 4, to only July 3 and July 4 until 11:45 p.m.

Local governments would also be able to restrict the use of fireworks after 11 p.m., instead of 11:45 p.m., on the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day.

Local governments with a population of more than 3,400 residents per square mile, would also be able to set additional regulations for days excluding Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, Memorial Day until 11 p.m., July 4 until 11:45 p.m., and Labor Day until 11:45 p.m.

The senators who are sponsoring this bill are Paul Wojno, Sean McCann, Stephanie Chang, Sarah Anthony, Kevin Hertel, Veronica Klinefelt, Mallory McMorrow, John Cherry, Sylvia Santana, Rosemary Bayer, and Dayna Polehanki.

