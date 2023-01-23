State approves funding for Flint development project

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) approved bonds for a development project in Flint.

The MSHDA approved the bonds to finance a $12.7 million loan for 800 E. Court Street Village. The loan will be used for the $23.6 million development project, which will be equipped with 149 rehabilitated senior units.

All of the units, including 111 one-bedroom and 38 two-bedroom units, will be targeted to households at or below 60 percent of the area median income, the state said.

The building will be remodeled with updates including elevators, interiors, common areas, windows, roofing, and more.

