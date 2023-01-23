Traffic stop leads to standoff, arrest of wanted man, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A traffic stop led to a police standoff and the arrest of two people, including a wanted man, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers conducted the traffic stop on Sunday, Jan. 22. During which, a 40-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested for possession of an illegally possessed handgun, suspected crack cocaine, and counterfeit bills.

The investigation led MSP to a nearby motel room where they found a 42-year-old Flint man who turned out to be a parole absconder, police said.

The man was arrested after a short standoff, police said.

He was charged with multiple felonies including possession of suspected cocaine and meth, two illegally possessed guns - one of which was stolen, ammunition, and extended magazines, MSP said.

Both suspects were lodged at the Genesee County Jail.

