Turning breezy Monday, next accumulating snow on Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Sunday saw a light coating of snow that brought some of the winter-feel back to Mid-Michigan. After a warm January, Mother Nature still reminded us that it is winter after all! That snowfall has not created many problems for this Monday morning, and out weather stays on the quieter side overall ahead of the next accumulating snow on Wednesday. The only thing until then are some breezy conditions this Monday night.

Today

Cloudy skies carry on for the morning bus stops and commute. A few overpasses might still hold icy spots, but we haven’t seen many major issues, especially on treated surfaces. Thank you to our road crews!

By the afternoon, we’re back above freezing and continue to around 35 degrees. The one exception is our northern tier where highs will be closer to 28 to 30 degrees. The wind will also pick up today from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. This will keep wind chills in the 20s all day.

Monday will be into the middle 30s. (WNEM)

Tonight

A small disturbance will bring a few snow showers around midnight, but these will be very lowkey. The morning drive Tuesday will still be in fine shape, just colder with wind chills remaining in the 20s.

Monday night will see a small window of snow showers around midnight. (WNEM)

Lows will fall to around 30 degrees with the wind staying southwesterly. Wind speeds will remain around 10 to 15 mph, but gusts will be closer to 30 mph for a period around midnight, right when that disturbance passes.

Tuesday

A handful of scattered snow showers can be expected Tuesday, but just like the nighttime, they will be light and lowkey snow showers that pass through. Expect dry weather otherwise but with mostly cloudy skies remaining. Highs will reach up to 36 degrees with a slower west wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will have temperatures nearly identical to Monday. (WNEM)

Wednesday: Snow Likely

Our next round of snow is expected Wednesday. While totals are not expected to be extreme by Michigan standards, it should still be enough to have get out the shovel when all is wrapped up! Like a lot of our recent storm systems, the low itself will pass right through Ohio, keeping us on the cold side. The heaviest snowfall from this storm will stay in SE Michigan and closer to the state border, but we are on tap to at least see some accumulations. Although still early for exact numbers, a couple of inches should be expected.

Wednesday has the next best chance of accumulating snow in Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

This snow is likely to start during the morning hours Wednesday, but then stay steady all through the rest of the day (similar to Sunday, but snowfall rates should be slightly higher). The key takeaways for right now are that the evening drive Wednesday will be snowy, then the morning drive Thursday still might have lingering impacts; also, you’ll likely need to get out the shovel to clear sidewalks and walkways by Wednesday evening. This is as everything stands right now, but as always, keep it right here for the latest updates from the First Alert Weather Team!

The extended forecast is also looking more wintry as a whole, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

