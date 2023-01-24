Mt. Pleasant gets sweeter, Crumbl Cookies opens Jan. 27

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) – A locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies store will open its doors in Isabella County on Jan. 27.

Store owners Cristin Gougeon, Michelle Jackson, and Todd Kornoely said they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s “perfectly postable” pink boxes.

The store is located at 4445 E Blue Grass Rd, Suite B, Mt. Pleasant, MI, 48858, and is open from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The store has created more than 65 career opportunities for Mt. Pleasant locals.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, and many more.

Customers can order in person during the first 5 business days of the grand opening.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online.

A ribbon cutting will be held with the Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 a.m. and everyone in the community is invited to join the celebration.

