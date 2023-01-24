Oh Baby: Hurley releases top baby names from 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Choosing a baby name can be a difficult decision for parents, whether it is unique, regal, popular or traditional.

On Tuesday, Hurley Medical Center released the names of the 10 most popular baby names across mid-Michigan, the Great Lakes Region and the Thumb.

The hospital said in 2022, Hudson and Levi were the most popular names for boys, with 13 named Hudson and 13 named Levi.

Nova was the most popular name for girls, with 12 babies named Nova.

The other popular girl names are:

Nova (12)

Ava (10)

Layla (9)

Madison (8)

Evelyn (7)

Olivia (7)

Willow (7)

Aria (6)

Melody (6)

Piper (6)

Other popular boys names:

Hudson (13)

Levi (13)

Lucas (12)

William (11)

Asher (10)

Noah (9)

Aiden (8)

Carter (8)

Elijah (8)

Michael (8)

The hospital also released inspirational names, like Honesty, Karisma, Love and Promise, as well as unique names like Unique, MiAngel, JaMerica, Jersey, Navy, Ozzy and Sevyn.

There were many regal names like Prince, King, SirKingston, Legend and ALegend, as well as other unique names like Humble Tau, Sincere and Uzzle.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.