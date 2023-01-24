Pinconning parents unhappy with school district following gun incident

PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) – Pinconning School District parents are not happy with how the district handled the gun incident at the middle school nearly two weeks ago.

The school held a school board meeting on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. where the subject of the incident was brought up.

“I wasn’t as mad at the fact that a kid brought a gun to the school as was find out the next day, seeing the news crew on the sidewalk filming the school,” one parent said at the meeting. “You guys got a system in place that allows you to call us at 6 a.m. in the morning to tell us our kids aren’t going to school for a snow day or basketball was canceled tonight because of inclement weather. You don’t think you could have done something that would have got a hold of a lot more people than the simple messages that got through the cracks.”

On Jan. 10, an 8th grader at Pinconning Middle School brought a loaded gun with ammunition into the school.

Some parents said they weren’t informed that a student brought a gun to the school until the following day.

“By not notifying parents of the fact that a gun and bullets were in our building, you intentionally denied us our parental rights. You denied us the ability to decide for ourselves if our children could emotionally and mentally be prepared to attend school the following day,” said another parent.

The student told administrators he had forgotten to remove the gun from his bag after a weekend stay with a parent.

Superintendent Andy Kowalczyk said staff members handled the situation correctly, but that the district is looking at all aspects of student safety.

“We are having student class meetings, talking about what to do if you know of someone that has something they shouldn’t, or if you have something that you know you shouldn’t, what to do,” Kowalczyk said.

Kowalczyk said the investigation is still ongoing, and he is encouraging students to reach out if they have information.

