Police searching for woman reported missing from Ogemaw Co.

OGEMAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Clare County and Ogemaw County sheriff’s departments are requesting information regarding a missing person from Ogemaw County.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was missing on Jan. 17, detectives said.

She was last seen in the Prescott area, where she had been staying after leaving her previous residence in the Houghton Lake area, on Jan. 9, the sheriff’s office said.

Prior to the missing person report, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office towed Burns’ abandoned vehicle in the Leota area on Jan. 11.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 23 for assistance with the case.

The two departments have since been searching the area where the vehicle was located northeast of Leota by the use of K9s, drones, and canvassing, detectives said.

Additional search and rescue crews are also going to be assisting as the search for Burns continues, according to detectives.

Burns is described as 4′09″, 111 pounds, with blonde/strawberry-colored hair, and hazel eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Clare County Central Dispatch at 989-539-7166 or D/Lt. Dave Stahl at the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office at 989-345-3111.

