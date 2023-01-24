Quiet January Tuesday before the next snow on Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Average January weather takes us through this Tuesday before the next round of snowfall on Wednesday. Although that snow is not expected to be a lot by Michigan standards, it will be able to encompass all of the TV5 viewing area on Wednesday and warrant the use of your shovel! If you’re farther south or to the east, you might even need your snowblower.

Today

Wind chills this morning are in the teens up north and lower 20s to the south, it certainly feels brisk with the northwest wind. Otherwise, roads are in fine shape and no snow is expected as you start off the day. This will keep conditions all-clear for the bus stops and commute, just be sure to bundle up and give your car a few minutes to warm up! A few flurries are expected later today though, but nothing that will be very notable.

Highs today will reach up to around 35 degrees, nearly identical to Monday. Our northern counties will be a few degrees warmer than Monday though, closer to 32 or 33 degrees. The wind today will be from the west at 5 to 15 mph, keeping wind chills in the 20s.

Tuesday will see highs nearly identical to Monday. (WNEM)

Tonight

We’ll continue with cloudy skies overnight with a low of 29 degrees. The wind will become light & variable so it won’t be brisk Wednesday morning, but it’ll generally just be chilly!

Wednesday

Snowfall will begin to enter the TV5 viewing area during mid-morning, with any accumulations not starting until the late-morning. This will move in directly from the south, so our northern tier will likely stay dry until noon.

Snow coverage at 9 AM on Wednesday. (WNEM)

By midday as more snow moves in, this is when we could start to see accumulations on roadways, especially any that are untreated. Any accumulations will still be lighter at this time as the majority of snow will fall during the afternoon hours.

Snow coverage at noon on Wednesday. (WNEM)

By dinnertime, snowfall will continue to encompass the entire TV5 viewing area. At this point, accumulations will be higher. The afternoon bus stops and commute will likely see impacts as a result, compared to the morning drives and bus stops that will be unaffected. Additionally, during this time wind gusts will be picking up around 25+ mph. This could create some blowing snow across roadways and reduce visibilities if you’re traveling.

Snow coverage at 5 PM on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Snowfall turns scattered into the night and early Thursday morning, mostly wrapping up during those morning hours. Snowfall totals through then will follow the pattern outlined below. It is worth noting with these totals that there could still be some fine-tuning over the next 24 hours, but we don’t expect major changes, if any, to the outgoing forecast. Anyone in Houghton Lake, Clare, West Branch, and Glennie, can expect around 1-2″. Locations like Alma, Mount Pleasant, the Tri-Cities, and all locations surrounding the Saginaw Bay can expect 2-4″ (with the highest totals being closer to the water). Flint, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Lapeer, and the eastern half of the Thumb could see 3-5″+ (there could be some room for over-achievement in those locations depending on if any snow banding sets up).

Snowfall totals for Wednesday into Thursday morning. (WNEM)

There are more snow chances going forward after Wednesday, the best chances being Friday and Sunday as of now. Take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.