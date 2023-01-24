Sheriff: 20-year-old Owosso woman dies in crash

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old Owosso woman is dead after a crash on an icy road on Monday.

It happened about 7 a.m. on W. Grand River Road, west of Pittsburg Road on Jan. 23.

The woman was traveling westbound on W. Grand River Road when she failed to negotiate the curve at Pittsburg Road, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman’s vehicle lost control, exited the road, and began to roll. The roof of the vehicle struck a tree and then landed on its wheelbase, entrapping the driver, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was extricated from the vehicle by first responders. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe speed and icy roads led to the crash.

