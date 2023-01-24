Zehnder’s works on final preparations for 2023 Snowfest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder’s Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

It appears that snow will be coming just in time for the start of the winter festival, but with the recent warmer temperatures, Zehnder’s said this year will look a little different.

Starting on Wednesday, you will be able to come out and enjoy snow sculptures, ice carvings, and events with the whole family.

“We officially kick off tomorrow with our all-things chocolate baking contest,” said John Shelton, the vice president of sales and marketing for Zehnder’s.

This year marks the 32nd Annual Snowfest. With the weather being significantly warmer this year than in years past, many wondered if the yearly event would happen.

Shelton said the show will go on.

“It’s been a challenge. Normally we have cold temperatures to make the snow, and we weren’t able to do that other than to be able to get snow for our state competition. So, we actually, for the first time in the history of Snowfest, we had snow trucked in from Grayling, Michigan this past weekend. So, we got snow blocks up, we now are getting our ice carving blocks settled in, tents up, so we’re in a good place right now.”

However, there is one thing they won’t have this year.

“Unfortunately, because the weather wasn’t able to make snow, we lost what’s called our world-class snow block competition, but we replaced that with additional ice carvings,” Shelton said.

Shelton said Zehnder’s has also added additional events and activities.

“For the first time, we’re actually going to have fireworks two nights. Typically, we’ve always had fireworks on Saturday, but we actually added fireworks on Friday, so that’s probably what’s new,” Shelton said. “What’s also popular is the Frankenmuth ice rink which is going into their second year so people can come out and enjoy that.”

With flurries in Wednesday’s forecast, what better way to kick off a snow-filled weekend?

Zehnder’s Snowfest will start on Jan. 25 and run through Jan. 29.

TV5 will be covering the festival all week long.

