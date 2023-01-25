Attorney General charges woman with embezzlement of vulnerable adult

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that she has charged Tanya Patterson, 40, with one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, with a value of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The investigation conducted by the Department of Attorney General revealed that Patterson’s father was admitted to the Schnebb Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center, located in St. Louis, Michigan in July 2019, officials said.

The next month, Patterson was appointed his guardian by the Gratiot County Probate Court, officials said adding that after this appointment, it is alleged Patterson opened a checking account for her father, listing her as guardian, where her father’s monthly Social Security income was deposited.

The Attorney General now alleges that during 2021, Patterson removed money from her father’s account and unlawfully used it for her personal expenses and needs.

“Guardians and conservators are entrusted to protect and manage the medical and financial matters of a protected person,” said Nessel. “Being a family member does not relieve a guardian of these responsibilities. If guardians breach that trust, they must be held accountable.”

Patterson was arraigned on Jan. 17 before the Honorable Stewart D. McDonald of the 65th District Court in Gratiot County.

She received a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.