Former Flint Twp clerk pleads no contest to misconduct charge

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Former Flint Township Clerk Kathy Funk pleaded no contest to a misconduct charge on Wednesday.

Funk, who was facing charges in relation to the August 2020 primary while she was running for reelection, made the plea in front of Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Mark Latchana on Jan. 25.

Funk pleaded no contest to misconduct in office, which is a five-year felony. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dismissed the ballot tampering charge.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20.

