Local businesses look forward to Snowfest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – Local businesses are looking forward to the rush that Zehnder’s Snowfest will hopefully bring.

The state of Michigan snow carving competition began at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and the high school snow carving competition is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Besides these competitions, there is still plenty more to see at Zehnder’s Snowfest, which is making local business owners optimistic.

“We all look forward to it, it’s a big thing,” said Troy Zwerk, the kitchen manager at T.Dub’s Pizzeria and Pub in Frankenmuth.

Even though the world-class snow sculpting competition was called off because of the recent warm weather and lack of snow, the state of Michigan, and high school competitions are still a go, along with children’s snow sculpting.

Couple that with more ice carvings and other attractions, and Zwerk said he is optimistic that the next few days are going to be busy.

“I think the town did a really good job of bringing back in a few extra things. It sounds like they are going to bring in a few extra rides and do a couple of extra things that they wouldn’t normally do to kind of keep, make up maybe for the lack of that,” Zwerk said. “Otherwise, I think it’s going to be just as good as it would be any other year.”

Zwerk said this could be a good week for the bottom line.

“I think all the businesses look forward to this weekend, especially this time of year. We’re just hitting that time where it’s a little bit slower in town. So I think, yeah, about five to 10 percent we’re hoping for,” Zwerk said.

He said there is a lot to offer to customers.

“We’re going to do two new drink specials. One is called the Snow Mizer which is a mixed cocktail. The other one is called a Frost Tea, which is like a blue long island. And then, as for our menu, we’re just kind of sticking with the same stuff we normally do. Nothing really on special, but we’ve got pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, appetizers,” Zwerk said.

Zwerk said he is looking forward to seeing people coming in and rolling through during the festival.

Event organizers said there will be about 150 ice carvings around Frankenmuth.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.