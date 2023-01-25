Ogemaw Co. man wins $1.15 million jackpot

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A lucky Ogemaw County man dropped to his knees in tears when he learned he won a $1.15 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lottery said the 62-year-old matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Dec. 24 to win the jackpot: 17-18-19-32-36-46.

Officials said he bought the winning ticket at a BP gas station on 619 South Bennett Street in Rose City, 40 miles southeast of Grayling.

“I always purchase a Lotto 47 ticket when I stop at the gas station in the morning to get coffee,” said the player. “I went to the same gas station a few days after purchasing my Lotto 47 ticket and the clerk asked if I’d bought a Lotto 47 ticket from them recently because they had sold a $1.15 million winning ticket. I pulled the ticket out of my wallet and had her scan it. When a message came up saying to file a claim at the Lottery office, the clerk’s face lit up and she handed me a printout of the winning numbers. When I saw I’d matched them all, I dropped to my knees in tears. I feel so incredibly blessed!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills, complete home renovations, and invest.

