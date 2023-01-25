Ogemaw Co. man wins $1.15 million jackpot

An Ogemaw County man dropped to his knees in tears when he found out he had won a $1.15 million...
An Ogemaw County man dropped to his knees in tears when he found out he had won a $1.15 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.(Michigan Lottery)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A lucky Ogemaw County man dropped to his knees in tears when he learned he won a $1.15 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lottery said the 62-year-old matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Dec. 24 to win the jackpot: 17-18-19-32-36-46.

Officials said he bought the winning ticket at a BP gas station on 619 South Bennett Street in Rose City, 40 miles southeast of Grayling.

“I always purchase a Lotto 47 ticket when I stop at the gas station in the morning to get coffee,” said the player. “I went to the same gas station a few days after purchasing my Lotto 47 ticket and the clerk asked if I’d bought a Lotto 47 ticket from them recently because they had sold a $1.15 million winning ticket. I pulled the ticket out of my wallet and had her scan it. When a message came up saying to file a claim at the Lottery office, the clerk’s face lit up and she handed me a printout of the winning numbers. When I saw I’d matched them all, I dropped to my knees in tears. I feel so incredibly blessed!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills, complete home renovations, and invest.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former Flint Township Clerk Kathy Funk pleaded no contest to a misconduct charge on Wednesday.
Former Flint Twp clerk pleads no contest to misconduct charge
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Gov. Whitmer to call for pre-K for all 4-year-olds
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Jan. 25th
The warm, dry winter has been bad news for local businesses that depend on the snow and ice.
Mild winter affects local businesses