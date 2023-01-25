Sheriff: Man arrested after stabbing 14-year-old girl for refusing sex

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) – An 18-year-old man from Illinois was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25 after stabbing a Springfield Township girl he met online because she refused to have sex with him.

Oakland Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in the 6000 block of N. Bay in Springfield Township at approximately 12:11 a.m. Wednesday morning for a report of a teen girl who had been stabbed multiple times.

Upon arrival, deputies found the 14-year-old victim on the floor of the residence bleeding from several stab wounds to her back and midsection, deputies said.

The victim’s parents were not home at the time the incident occurred, however, the victim called her parents to tell them what happened and they rushed home to her aid and dialed 911, according to deputies.

Deputies said that according to the victim’s statement, she and the suspect met on a social media website and he discussed coming to Michigan from his home in Monmouth, Ill. to visit her. When he arrived at the residence, the suspect became angry when he learned they were not going to engage in sexual activity and stabbed her multiple times with an 8-inch knife he had purchased on Tuesday in White Lake Township, deputies said.

The suspect then fled from the residence after the assault and was arrested a short time later after calling 911 and speaking to the Waterford Township Police dispatch, deputies said, adding that a Waterford Township Police officers responded to the suspect’s location and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was then turned over to the sheriff’s office and admitted that he was angry the girl would not have sex with him so he assaulted her with a knife, according to deputies.

He is being held in the Oakland County Jail pending arraignment.

The victim is listed in critical condition and was scheduled to undergo surgery this morning, deputies said.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard advised that meeting up with strangers on the internet is dangerous, saying that you have no idea of who that person really is or their motivation.

